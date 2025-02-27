OpenAI Begins Rollout of GPT-4.5, a ‘Different Kind of Intelligence’

OpenAI released GPT-4.5 Thursday (Feb. 27) as a “research preview,” saying this is the company’s largest and most knowledgeable model so far.

The new model builds on GPT-4o, scales pre-training further and is designed to be more general purpose than the company’s STEM-focused reasoning models, OpenAI said in a Thursday blog post.

“Early testing shows that interacting with GPT-4.5 feels more natural,” the post said. “Its broader knowledge base, stronger alignment with user intent, and improved emotional intelligence make it well-suited for tasks like writing, programming and solving practical problems — with fewer hallucinations.”

The research preview of GPT-4.5 is available now to ChatGPT Pro users and will roll out to Plus and Team users next week and Enterprise and Edu users the following week, OpenAI said in a Thursday post on X.

GPT-4.5 has an improved ability to “recognize patterns, draw connections and generate creative insights without reasoning,” the company said in another post on X.

In a third post on X, OpenAI said the new model can access up-to-date information with search, support file and image uploads, and use canvas for writing and coding. It does not currently support Voice Mode, video or screensharing in ChatGPT.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said in a Thursday post on X that GPT-4.5 is the first model that “feels like talking to a thoughtful person to me.”

Altman added that the company is limited the launch to Pro users because the company is out of GPUs and is concerned about growth surges that lead to GPU shortages but will expand its availability after the company adds tens of thousands of GPUs next week.

“A heads up: this isn’t a reasoning model and won’t crunch benchmarks,” Altman wrote in his post. “It’s a different kind of intelligence and there’s a magic to it I haven’t felt before.”

Altman said Feb. 12 that OpenAI would release GPT-4.5 model within weeks and GPT-5 within months, with GPT-5 being a system that integrates a lot of the company’s technology, including o3, in both ChatGPT and its application programming interface (API).

Before the research preview of GPT-4.5, OpenAI had two groups of AI models: its GPT series ranging from GPT-1 to GPT-4, which are non-reasoning models, and its omni series, o1 and o3, which reason.