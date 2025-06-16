OpenAI CFO Says ‘Secret’ Device to Usher in New Computing Era

Highlights
OpenAI CFO Sarah Friar said the acquisition of Jony Ive’s startup is aimed at reinventing the AI interface — moving beyond screens and keyboards into multimodal interaction that uses sight, sound and speech.
Friar compared the initiative to historic computing shifts, like the graphical user interface for PCs and the touchscreen smartphone, suggesting the new device could eventually phase out texting.
OpenAI is restructuring as a public benefit corporation to align with long-term governance goals, paving the way for a potential IPO and expanding its infrastructure through new partners and data centers.
OpenAI’s acquisition of legendary Apple designer Jony Ive’s artificial intelligence (AI) devices startup will lead to a new computing era similar to the leap from flip phones to the touchscreen smartphone.
