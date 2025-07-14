Philips Taps AI to Manage Unwieldy, Outdated Image Library

Highlights
Philips used AI to narrow down 200,000 marketing images into 8,000 of the highest quality, most recent and on-brand images in just hours — without using metadata.
Philips’ developers built a custom algorithm that uses computer vision to “see” inside the images.
This metadata-free approach improved compliance, accelerated campaign deployment, and freed marketing teams to focus on strategic work rather than manual image management.
Every company’s marketing department has thousands of photos that teams must sort through to find matches for advertising campaigns. Doing so manually would typically take days or even weeks.