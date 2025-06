Pinterest ads will become directly shoppable via Instacart under a new retail media collaboration between the two companies.

This collaboration will enable Pinterest users to complete a purchase in a few clicks and have the items delivered in as little as 30 minutes, the companies said in a Monday (June 16) press release.

“This partnership transforms discovery into purchase in just a few clicks, bridging the gap between inspiration and action for millions of Pinterest users,” Samir Pradhan, vice president of product management at Pinterest, said in the release.

The companies will begin this collaboration by allowing select brands advertising on Pinterest to advertise their products to Instacart first-party audience segments based on real-world retail purchase behavior, according to the release.

They plan to later introduce closed-loop measurement that would tie Pinterest ads to actual product sales across the Instacart Marketplace, helping to prove campaign impact, the release said.

This collaboration is the latest addition to the Instacart advertising ecosystem that includes the Instacart Marketplace, more than 220 grocery eCommerce sites, in-store Caper Carts and off-platform collaborations, per the release.

“Pinterest is an incredible platform for inspiration, and that inspiration can often lead to a purchase,” Ali Miller, vice president of ads product at Instacart, said in the release. “By layering in Instacart’s valuable retail media data, we’re giving brands a more targeted way to reach high-intent Pinterest users at the right moment, when they’re open to discovering something new and deciding what to buy.”

Retail media networks have become a fixture as retail giants like Walmart and Amazon have capitalized on these networks to sell advertisements over the years, PYMNTS reported in April 2024.

Instacart said in June 2024 that it partnered with YouTube to make the video platform’s ads shoppable, allowing brands to identify and reach high-intent consumers and enabling those consumers to purchase the featured items for same-day delivery.

Pinterest said in July that it was integrating more directly shoppable features across its platform to drive sales. At the time, the company had more than doubled the number of outbound clicks it sent to advertisers year over year for three quarters in a row.