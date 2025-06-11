Digital Fatigue Drives Brands to AI, Says Hightouch CEO

Highlights
Amid digital fatigue and oversaturation, effective marketing must shift from impersonal, batch-based tactics to personalized, AI-powered approaches that feel human, relevant and value-adding.
AI decisioning platforms like Hightouch aim to automate tasks like targeting and orchestration, empowering marketers to focus on creative and strategic work while better aligning with business goals.
Personalized campaigns improve engagement and retention, and drive measurable revenue increases, as seen with brands like PetSmart — highlighting the importance of optimizing content for both consumers and AI agents.
The pressure is on marketing teams today drive digital success without delivering spam.
See More In: AI, artificial intelligence, data analysis, digital marketing, Featured News, GenAI, generative AI, Hightouch, marketing, marketing data, News, personalization, PYMNTS News, pymnts tv, Tejas Manohar, video