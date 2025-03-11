Report: Anthropic’s Annualized Revenue Reaches $1.4 Billion

Anthropic’s annualized revenue reportedly reached $1.4 billion in early March, up 40% from $1 billion at the end of 2024.

The latest figure puts the artificial intelligence (AI) startup at about the same revenue pace OpenAI reached in November 2023, The Information reported Tuesday (March 11), citing unnamed sources.

At that rate of growth, Anthropic is on track to reach a figure that is between the $2 billion that the company has said is its likeliest revenue projection for 2025 and the $4 billion that it said is its optimistic projection, according to the report.

Anthropic did not immediately reply to PYMNTS’ request for comment.

The company said in a March 3 that it raised $3.5 billion in a Series E funding round that gave the company a post-money valuation of $61.5 billion.

It said that the announcement of the round followed its launch of Claude 3.7 Sonnet and Claude Code and that the new funding would fuel its efforts to expand its AI offerings.

“With this investment, Anthropic will advance its development of next-generation AI systems, expand its compute capacity, deepen its research in mechanistic interpretability and alignment, and accelerate its international expansion,” the company said in a March 3 press release.

Anthropic unveiled the new features of its AI chatbot, Claude, in a Feb. 24 blog post.

The company said Claude 3.7 Sonnet is the first hybrid reasoning model available on the market and can either respond nearly instantaneously or provide extended, step-by-step thinking that is made visible to the user.

It added that Claude Code is a command line tool for agentic coding that enables developers to delegate engineering tasks to Claude directly from their terminals but is only available as a limited research preview.

Anthropic Chief Product Officer Mike Krieger said Monday (March 10) that the company will remain focused on developing generalist foundation models for enterprise uses cases and is not planning to get into hardware or consumer entertainment.

“We want to help people get work done, whether it’s code, whether it’s knowledge work, etc.,” Krieger said. “And then you can imagine different manifestations of that” in applications for the consumer, small business and all the way to large corporations and the C-suite.