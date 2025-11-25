Researchers Train AI Agents to Share Complex Tasks
Researchers at Imperial College London and Ant Group, part of the Chinese conglomerate Alibaba Group, introduced a new method for training groups of artificial intelligence (AI) agents to work together on complex tasks, presenting a framework that coordinates a main agent that plans steps and sub-agents that operate tools. The team detailed the approach, called M-GRPO, in a paper released this month and evaluated the system across three real-world benchmarks that measure multi-step reasoning and tool use.