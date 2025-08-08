Stanford AI Agents’ Lab Finds Promising COVID-19 Drug Leads in Days

Highlights
Stanford researchers built a virtual lab run by AI agents to design molecules that bind to fast-evolving COVID-19 variants.
The AI agents created 92 novel candidates in days; two showed strong binding to strains that evade existing antibody therapies.
The human researcher only did 1% of the work in this project, with the rest done by the AI agents.
Like any busy scientist, Stanford University professor James Zou would like to explore hundreds of research ideas but only has time for two or three. So he thought of a novel approach: Create artificial intelligence (AI) agents modeled after his lab and let them tackle experiments he doesn’t have time to do.