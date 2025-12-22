StubHub Taps ChatGPT to Help Customers Find Tickets

Ticketing platform StubHub has launched an integration with OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

The company said the partnership, announced Monday (Dec. 22), makes Stubhub one of the first businesses of its kind to launch an app on ChatGPT with a discovery experience and lets fans replace “tab-switching and manual filtering with a conversational assistant that understands what you’re actually looking for.”

For example, StubHib said in a news release, asking ChatGPT to “Find me Yankee games next weekend” will produce real-time options in StubHub’s app. Follow-up questions like “find me the cheapest options” will adjust those results accordingly.

“We’re committed to meeting fans where they are and excited to give fans another way to access live events,” said Art Yegorov, StubHub’s chief technology officer.

“For the first time, fans have access to a ticket-finding assistant built right into a ChatGPT conversation. Fans can describe exactly what they want, see live inventory and pricing, and keep refining until they find the perfect seats.”

Nick Turley, head of ChatGPT for OpenAI, added that the partnership aligns with the company’s goal of a world where “AI connects directly to real-world services” to save people time.

Advertisement: Scroll to Continue

Rather than a web search that shows users links to browse, the company said ChatGPT will open “an interactive StubHub app experience” directly in users’ conversation, showing events, actual seat availability, and current prices, “not a summary of what might be on a webpage.”

“The app remembers your preferences across the entire conversation, narrowing results with each exchange. When you’ve found the right tickets, it sends you directly to StubHub to complete your purchase,” the release said.

The partnership comes as consumers are turning to AI to help with purchases, as recent PYMNTS Intelligence research has found.

“That shift is forcing retailers to rethink commerce experiences that were built around search bars, scrolling and clicks, and to adapt for environments where AI intermediates the shopping journey,” PYMNTS wrote earlier this month.

This has led to a situation where retailers have begun treating “conversational interfaces as a new commerce surface where content, discovery and payments converge,” the report added.

The research found that 42% of shoppers used AI assistants during Black Friday to uncover discounts, while 35% used them to track prices and 31% for product comparisons.