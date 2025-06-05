Voice AI Funding Surges 8X as Businesses Humanize Chatbots

Highlights
Voice AI startup funding surged eightfold in 2024, fueled by advances in the technology that enabled real-time, humanlike voices from OpenAI, ElevenLabs and others.
Businesses are using voice agents to cut costs and boost availability, starting with tasks like after-hours calls and appointment booking.
Despite rising adoption, challenges remain around accuracy and trust, especially in high-stakes or public-facing scenarios.
A revolution is underway in customer communication, and it’s being led not by keyboards or screens — but by voices.
