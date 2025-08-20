Washington Opens AI Sandbox for Federal Agencies

Highlights
GSA’s new USAi platform gives federal agencies a secure, no-cost sandbox to test AI tools like chatbots, coding assistants and AI that summarizes documents.
The initiative supports President Trump’s America’s AI Action Plan.
By centralizing experimentation, USAi is meant to cut costs, reduce duplication and accelerate safe AI deployment across the government.
The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) on Thursday (Aug. 14) launched USAi, a secure artificial intelligence (AI) platform designed to help all federal agencies test and adopt generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools more quickly, safely and at no cost.