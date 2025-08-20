Washington Opens AI Sandbox for Federal Agencies

By centralizing experimentation, USAi is meant to cut costs, reduce duplication and accelerate safe AI deployment across the government.

GSA’s new USAi platform gives federal agencies a secure, no-cost sandbox to test AI tools like chatbots, coding assistants and AI that summarizes documents.

The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) on Thursday (Aug. 14) launched USAi, a secure artificial intelligence (AI) platform designed to help all federal agencies test and adopt generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools more quickly, safely and at no cost.

Through USAi.gov, federal employees can log in and try out AI tools in a secure space that complies with regulations. These tools include AI chatbots, coding assistants and AI that provides document summaries. The tools are in the cloud, not on employee computers.

This shared sandbox lets government employees safely try out AI tools before deciding if they want to adopt it. By centralizing experimentation, GSA officials said the platform reduces duplication, strengthens security and speeds adoption of AI across government.

“USAi means more than access—it’s about delivering a competitive advantage to the American people,” GSA Deputy Administrator Stephen Ehikian said in the release.

The move comes as the federal government seeks to scale AI responsibly while keeping pace with private sector advances. With USAi, agencies now have access to a centralized testing ground as Washington seeks to cement U.S. leadership in AI innovation.

The agency said USAi supports the priorities in President Trump’s America’s AI Action Plan, a national strategy to strengthen U.S. leadership in AI through coordinated federal action, responsible innovation and modernized infrastructure.

Released earlier this year, the plan calls for less regulation, wider AI adoption across agencies, workforce training and safeguards to ensure transparency and accountability.

State and local governments are also working on adopting AI. According to a 2024 study by the National Association of State Chief Information Officers and McKinsey, 92% of states are developing or working on gen AI frameworks and policies. Eight out of 10 states are working with AI industry experts and researchers, while 53% are investing in training programs to help their staff prepare for gen AI.

GSA officials said the USAi platform will also expand workforce readiness, with dashboards and analytics that let agencies track AI maturity and guide adoption strategies. The system allows agencies to evaluate different AI tools before integration, a step GSA leaders said will build trust in emerging technologies.

