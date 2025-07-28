DOGE Develops Custom AI Model for Regulatory ‘Delete’ List

DOGE has reportedly turned to artificial intelligence (AI) to drastically reduce the number of federal regulations.

That’s according to a report Saturday (July 26) by the Washington Post, citing government documents and interviews with four officials familiar with the plans.

The goal is to cut the number of regulations by half in time for the first anniversary of President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is employing an AI tool called the “DOGE AI Deregulation Decision Tool.”

That tool is designed to analyze around 200,000 federal regulations to determine which can be eliminated because they are no longer required by law, the report said, citing a PowerPoint presentation outlining DOGE’s plans.

Some 100,000 of those rules would be worth cutting, the PowerPoint estimates, primarily via the automated tool with some staff feedback. The document also suggests the tool will save the U.S. trillions by lowering compliance requirements, cutting the federal budget and identifying unspecified “external investment.”

According to the report, the tool has already been used to make “decisions on 1,083 regulatory sections” at the Department of Housing and Urban Development in under two weeks, and write “100% of deregulations” at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).

The Post noted that the use of AI to achieve sweeping regulation is in line with the Trump administration’s effort to weave AI into the entire government.

Last week, the White House introduced a policy roadmap detailing Trump’s plans to maintain U.S. leadership in the global AI race. The plan stresses deregulation, infrastructure development, stricter export controls and freedom of speech for chatbots.

Among the rule’s stipulations, the “America’s AI Action Plan” requires that AI systems are built from the ground up with “freedom of speech” and conform to American values instead of being shaped by “ideological bias.”

As PYMNTS reported, the plan also calls for “an accelerated buildout of AI infrastructure, including streamlined permitting for data centers, chip manufacturing and energy projects; modernization of the U.S. electric grid to support energy-intensive AI workloads; and expanded use of federal lands for development.”

AI data centers, that report noted, have been on the president’s radar. In January, Trump debuted Stargate, a $500 billion plan to construct AI data centers led by OpenAI, SoftBank, Oracle and MGX. However, those plans are reportedly being scaled back following disagreements over where to build the plants.