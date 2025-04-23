What Enterprise CFOs Want From GenAI

Today’s finance chiefs aren’t looking for artificial intelligence (AI) that dazzles. They want AI that delivers.

And many are putting their money on that, with the latest PYMNTS Intelligence data from the April 2025 edition of the CAIO Report, a collaboration with Coupa, revealing that over 80% of U.S. chief financial officers (CFOs) at large enterprises are either utilizing AI in their accounts payable (AP) processes or are considering its adoption.

Specifically, the report found that CFOs are demanding tools that can offer real-time visibility into expenditures, sharpen vendor negotiations and guide more strategic budget optimization. With margins tightening and pressure mounting to do more with less, these three capabilities have become non-negotiable for finance teams operating with innovation.

After all, since its machine learning and data analysis days, enterprise AI has promised to transform how businesses operate by streamlining operations, forecasting with precision and automating decision-making at scale. But for CFOs, the hype has often outpaced reality.

What many artificial intelligence tools lack isn’t power or potential, but purpose. CFOs need tools that solve core problems and give businesses leverage in real time.

If enterprise AI providers can meet three emerging but critical needs: real-time visibility, empowered vendor negotiation and dynamic budget optimization, they won’t just win deals. They could earn trust, shift paradigms and redefine how modern finance operates.

Read the report: Smart Spending: How AI Is Transforming Financial Decision Making

Enterprise AI Essentials for Smart Spending, Smarter Strategy

Legacy ERP systems weren’t built for speed or clarity, but transparency in financial operations is paramount for CFOs aiming to maintain control over corporate spending.

The PYMNTS Intelligence study data indicates that 68% of CFOs are willing to invest in AI solutions that offer real-time insights into expenditures. Such tools enable finance leaders to monitor spending patterns, identify anomalies and make informed decisions promptly.

For example, some AI platforms are now using machine learning to tag and categorize expenses the moment they occur, even flagging unusual patterns like off-contract purchases or sudden vendor price hikes. These systems don’t just report — they interpret. That real-time radar is particularly powerful in industries with complex supply chains or decentralized purchasing.

The result is fewer surprises, faster course corrections, and a culture of financial accountability.

At the same time, effective vendor management is a critical component of financial strategy. AI technologies can assist CFOs in negotiating better terms by analyzing historical data, market trends and supplier performance metrics. By leveraging predictive analytics, CFOs can anticipate price fluctuations, assess supplier reliability and determine optimal procurement strategies.

The study highlights that AI tools are instrumental in managing payment terms and optimizing working capital. These capabilities not only improve vendor relationships but also contribute to the overall financial health of the organization.

What It Means for the Enterprise AI Ecosystem

Static budgets are quickly becoming relics of the past. Today’s CFOs need dynamic, AI-enhanced tools that support agile financial planning — helping teams adjust spending in response to new data, not last year’s assumptions.

The study reveals that 83% of enterprises using AI for accounts payable apply it to at least one payment execution feature, such as payment scheduling or early-payment discount usage.

Furthermore, 74% of enterprises employ AI to support cash flow management, ensuring that funds are allocated efficiently across various departments. By integrating AI into budgeting processes, organizations can respond swiftly to market changes and reallocate resources as needed.

As CFOs grow more tech-savvy — and more skeptical — vendors need to evolve. That means tighter integration with core systems, better explainability of AI models and a focus on the end user. If a tool adds cognitive load or demands heavy IT support, it’s unlikely to last.

Ultimately, CFOs aren’t asking AI to reinvent finance. They’re asking it to make finance work better with smarter decisions, faster insights and stronger results.



