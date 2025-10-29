When Machines Learn Our Language, What Do They Really Understand?

Highlights
A UConn research project on artificial intelligence is focusing on language as the foundation for inclusion, accuracy and trust in AI.
The UConn initiative examines three themes: care, literacy and rights, that frame how people and machines understand each other.
The researchers say AI must be developed through dialogue between technical experts and communities, not in isolation from them
The University of Connecticut is studying how language shapes the way artificial intelligence understands people. Its new project, “Reading Between the Lines: An Interdisciplinary Glossary for Human-Centered AI,” looks at how words such as “intelligence,” “learning” and “ethics” are defined differently across cultures and why those differences matter as AI becomes embedded in daily life.