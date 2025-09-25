xAI Offers Federal Agencies Grok AI Models and Support for 42 Cents

Federal agencies can now access xAI’s Grok artificial intelligence models for 42 cents per agency for 18 months, through March 2027.

This offer is enabled by a OneGov agreement between xAI and the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA), the GSA said in a Thursday (Sept. 25) press release.

The agreement gives participating agencies access to xAI’s most advanced reasoning models — Grok 4 and Grok 4 Fast — and dedicated xAI engineers who will help the agencies integrate these tools into their workflows, according to the release.

It also provides agencies with an upgrade path to Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) and DoD Impact Levels (IL)-aligned Grok enterprise subscriptions that include additional features and higher rate limits, the release said.

The agreement is effective immediately and the Grok AI models are available through GSA’s procurement channels, per the release.

“Widespread access to advanced AI models is essential to building the efficient, accountable government that taxpayers deserve,” Federal Acquisition Service Commissioner Josh Gruenbaum said in the release.

xAI said that the agreement expands the “xAI For Government” offering that the company launched earlier this year in partnership with the GSA.

The company launched xAI For Government on July 14, saying this program makes its AI tools available to federal, local, state and national security customers and offers unique capabilities to these government customers, in addition to its commercial offerings.

PYMNTS reported Aug. 21 that several AI companies, including Google, OpenAI and Anthropic, have launched programs aimed at the public sector.

On Monday (Sept. 22), Meta launched a partnership with the U.S. government that makes the company’s Llama open-source AI models more accessible to all federal departments and agencies.