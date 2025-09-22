Meta Offers Llama to Feds to Speed Government AI Adoption

Meta launched a partnership with the United States government aimed at promoting artificial intelligence adoption.

The initiative involves the government-wide use of Meta’s Llama open-source AI models, “making them more accessible to all federal departments and agencies,” according to a Monday (Sept. 22) press release.

The arrangement is designed to accelerate federal agency access to Meta’s AI models and tools, strengthening the objectives outlined in America’s AI Action Plan and supporting government priorities related to AI use.

“America is leading on AI, and we want to make sure all Americans see the benefit of AI innovation through better, more efficient public services,” Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in the release. “With Llama, America’s government agencies can better serve people.”

Llama models will let federal agencies retain “full control over data processing and storage,” according to the release. The models are publicly available, so technical teams can build, deploy and scale AI applications at a reduced cost.

“This collaboration, bringing Meta together with federal agencies to ensure they can access Llama as needed, will strengthen the federal government’s ability to test, adapt and deploy AI while maintaining full control over sensitive data,” the release said.

Two months ago, the White House released a policy roadmap detailing President Donald Trump’s strategy to sustain U.S. leadership in the global AI race, emphasizing deregulation, infrastructure development, stricter export controls and freedom of speech for chatbots.

The plan calls for AI systems to be built from the ground up with “freedom of speech” and stick to “American values” instead of being shaped by “ideological bias.”

In addition, the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) was instructed to revise its AI risk management framework to “eliminate references to misinformation, diversity, equity and inclusion, and climate change.”

