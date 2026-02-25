AI Disruption Debate Roils Markets and Refocuses Risk

Highlights
A fictional 2028 AI crisis memo from Citrini Research helped trigger a $300 billion sell-off as investors reacted to warnings of double-digit unemployment and a sharp market drawdown.
Shares of Visa, Mastercard, Uber and DoorDash fell as the essay argued that agentic AI could compress fees, erode friction-based business models and reduce white-collar demand.
Strategists and economists say technology rarely delivers synchronized economic shocks, noting that disruption tends to unfold unevenly as new roles, industries and policy responses emerge.
While everyone is worried about AI’s ability to write everything from term papers to publication-ready journalism, it was a human writing about AI that rocked the markets. But as with many things surrounding artificial intelligence, a moderate approach is emerging.