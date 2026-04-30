Anthropic Outage Shows Digital Reliability Cracking Under AI’s Weight

Highlights
The “five nines” (99.999% uptime) standard is slipping, with platforms like Anthropic’s Claude, Apple services, and Microsoft’s GitHub suffering downtime due to rising complexity and demand.
Today’s interconnected, AI-driven systems are more powerful but also more fragile, turning outages into cascading, systemwide disruptions.
CFOs are shifting their mindset from chasing perfection to planning for uncertainty by balancing reliability and performance with cost and risk.
The five nines gold standard of digital reliability is cracking in 2026.