Smart Firms Treat Vendor Risk Like Their Own

Highlights
Advanced AI models are rapidly uncovering vulnerabilities across enterprise supply chains, making third-party software and vendors the weakest link rather than internal systems.
Even as companies improve internal defenses, interconnected ecosystems mean a single vendor’s delay or flaw can expose the entire organization, while attackers increasingly exploit these indirect entry points.
Traditional practices like periodic audits and patching are no longer enough — firms must adopt real-time monitoring, faster response cycles, and deeper oversight of vendor security to keep up with evolving threats.
Artificial intelligence has opened up Pandora’s box for enterprise cybersecurity. And what it found was that the modern enterprise is no longer a closed system. It is a web of dependencies, stitched together by software vendors, cloud providers, and outsourced engineering partners.