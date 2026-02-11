Construction Embraces AI Agents, Safety Systems and Robotics as Labor Pressures Mount
Artificial intelligence is no longer confined to experimental pilots in the construction industry. It is moving into the operational core of how projects are planned, monitored and executed, driven by labor shortages, safety pressures and rising project complexity. What is emerging is not a single “AI tool,” but an ecosystem of agents, predictive systems and autonomous machines that are beginning to reshape the economics and risk profile of building.