Hollywood’s Classics Get an AI Upgrade

Highlights
AI is transforming film restoration from a cost-prohibitive manual process into a scalable commercial opportunity, allowing studios to monetize aging archives.
While initiatives like China’s martial arts restoration focus on enhancing existing footage, more controversial projects — such as the AI-driven recreation of lost scenes from “The Magnificent Ambersons” — are pushing the boundaries between historical preservation and digital hallucination.
Industry experts warn that AI-driven inferences can undermine artistic integrity by altering original cinematography or generating historically inaccurate details.
Artificial intelligence is increasingly being deployed to restore decades-old films, from Hollywood archives to China’s kung fu classics, enhancing image quality, repairing physical damage and reconstructing degraded audio. What was once a painstaking, manual process is becoming automated and scalable, changing how cinema history is preserved and reintroduced to modern audiences.