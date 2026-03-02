How MWC 2026’s ‘Agentic Stack’ Is Redefining Mobile Payments and Identity
The smartphone has survived every attempt to replace it. Humane’s AI Pin, a $699 wearable that promised to free users from screens, reportedly sold only about 10,000 units before landing at HP at a steep discount to its prior valuation. Rabbit’s R1 shipped broadly and failed to convince reviewers that it could outperform a standard handset. Both devices were built on the same premise: that phones could not support truly agentic artificial intelligence. It turned out the phone just needed better software.