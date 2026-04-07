Third-Party Agents Lose Access as Anthropic Tightens Claude Usage Rules
A software developer sets up an AI agent to manage email, schedule meetings and monitor a shared inbox. It works nonstop, firing off requests through the night, completing tasks no human would stay awake to manage. By morning, it has consumed more compute than most users generate in a month. Multiply that pattern across thousands of subscribers running the same setup, and suddenly a $20 flat monthly fee no longer makes sense.