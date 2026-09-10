Intermezzo Raises $10 Million for Payroll Automation Platform

Payroll infrastructure company Intermezzo has raised $10 million in new funding.

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The startup, founded by two veterans of Intuit, automates payroll for human capital management (HCM) platforms, Intermezzo said in a Thursday (Sept. 10) news release.

These platforms often have no localized payroll capabilities in most international markets, requiring them to work with multiple regional payroll vendors

“The Payroll Industry has a high level of manual work that causes accuracy and timeliness problems,” said Siddharth Ram, Intermezzo’s co-founder and CEO. “The market needs a modern platform that automates complex gross-to-net calculations and statutory filings end-to-end.”

Ram founded Intermezzo with Kumar Ramanathan, who serves as the company’s chief technology officer. Both are former Intuit executives: Ram served as that company’s chief architect and Ramanthan as chief data architect.

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Intermezzo says it replaces the manual aggregation model used in the payroll space with a “native, software-driven global payroll engine” that uses a proprietary architecture, deploying AI agents to “automatically extract knowledge and convert source data into structured, machine-readable rules.”

According to the release, this strategy shrinks the typical 20-day payroll processing cycle down to 24 hours, improves accuracy to more than 99%, while reducing cost.

“Intermezzo acts as a white-label platform API provider for HCM and payroll companies, abstracting away the need to replicate country-specific bureaucratic requirements,” the company added.

Writing about payroll technology in April, PYMNTS noted that the most consequential change in the field is the rise of agentic AI. These are systems that can reason, plan and execute multistep tasks autonomously, while also monitoring legal and regulatory landscapes, interpreting complex regulatory text using large language models, “all with auditable change logs.”

The report also pointed out that payroll data “now reflects income continuity, schedule stability, and real-time earning capacity in ways that backward-looking credit scores cannot, enabling fairer financial decisions on everything from short-term credit to insurance pricing.”

Research by PYMNTS Intelligence shows that while roughly 60 million U.S. workers in shift-based roles drive 15% of total consumer spending, their financial lives are highly sensitive to when money shows up in their bank accounts, not just how much.

That research found 96% of companies offering earned wage access report it helps draw new talent, and 75% of millennials say it would influence whether to accept a job offer.