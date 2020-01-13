Bank Regulation

Reserve Bank Of India Modifies Penalties For Regulatory Non-Compliance

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Reserve Bank of India, RBI, Penalties, payment system, regulation, security, FASTags, b2b, b2b payments, news

In order to enhance and ensure security and safety for all stakeholders — including, most critically, customers — the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last Friday modified the penalties for payment system operators who do not follow regulatory requirements.

India’s payment system landscape has experienced notable developments recently: amplified technology usage, increased availability of payment products, more nonbank players entering the market, dis-intermediation, a dramatic swelling in turnover and more.

“To ensure that the payment systems are safe and secure and the various stakeholders conform to regulatory requirements, on review it has been decided to revise the process of levy of penalty on payment system operators by the Reserve Bank of India,” the RBI said while issuing the revised framework.

The monetary penalty amount will vary depending on the impact and will take various factors into consideration, etc.

“The amount of monetary penalty for a contravention shall not exceed Rs 5 lakh or double the amount of contravention, whichever is higher, where such amount is quantifiable,” it said.

Not all recent RBI moves have been punitive, however. The bank recently made some changes with National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) in the country.

RBI will allow non-bank prepaid payments (PPIs) and Unified Payments Interface (UPI) to link to FASTags, used to pay for transactions like tolls and parking.

The RBI said in an official statement: “In order to further broad base this system by allowing more payment choices for the customers, as well as for fostering competition among the system participants, all authorized payment systems and instruments non-bank PPIs, cards and (UPI) shall from now be permitted for linking with the FASTags, which can be used for various types of payments (vehicle toll, parking fee, etc).”

——————————–

Upcoming PYMNTS Virtual Event:

Join PYMNTS CEO, Karen Webster and Amy Parsons, SVP of Global Acceptance, Discover Financial Services on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 1:00 PM (ET) to learn the ways merchants can meet consumer expectations with payments technology available today — and how they can prepare for the future.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Tesla Tesla
4.0K
Safety and Security

Tesla Invites Hackers To Compete For $1M In Cash And Prizes

PBOC Making Progress Toward Digital Coin PBOC Making Progress Toward Digital Coin
3.5K
Cryptocurrency

China’s Central Bank Moves Closer To Digital Coin Launch

Travelex Checking Computers For Ransomware Travelex Checking Computers For Ransomware
2.9K
Security & Fraud

Travelex Checking Employees’ Computers For Signs Of Ransomware

After PayPal Pays $4B For Honey, Amazon Tells Users To Uninstall It After PayPal Pays $4B For Honey, Amazon Tells Users To Uninstall It
2.8K
Amazon

Amazon Warns That PayPal’s Honey Poses ‘Security Issue’

Visa Tap To Phone Expands POS Acceptance Visa Tap To Phone Expands POS Acceptance
2.6K
Mobile Payments

Visa Tap To Phone Expands POS Acceptance For Retailers

Aflac Acquisition Targets Mid-Market Financing Aflac Acquisition Targets Mid-Market Financing
2.6K
B2B Payments

Aflac Acquisition Targets Mid-Market Financing

Big Brands Are Cutting Ties With Amazon Big Brands Are Cutting Ties With Amazon
2.5K
Amazon

Big Brands Are Cutting Ties With Amazon

Giving Financial Independence The Royal Treatment Giving Financial Independence The Royal Treatment
2.4K
International

Giving Financial Independence The Royal Treatment

US Companies Reporting Losses Nears 40 Pct US Companies Reporting Losses Nears 40 Pct
2.2K
Investments

Forty Percent Of US-Listed Companies Report Losses

Just Eat Just Eat
2.2K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Takeaway Wins Bid For UK’s Just Eat With $8B Share Offer

Wearables Wearables
1.9K
Wearables

Regulators Investigate Fitness Bands Amid Patent Violation Claims

PayPal, Connected Economy, Cyberwar PayPal, Connected Economy, Cyberwar
1.8K
News

PayPal Deal, Connected Economy And Cyberwar Top Week’s News

cybersecurity cybersecurity
1.7K
Sizzle/Fizzle

The Looming Long Fizzle Of Cyberattacks

SoftBank To Invests In Indonesia’s Smart City SoftBank To Invests In Indonesia’s Smart City
1.7K
Investments

SoftBank To Invest In Indonesia’s Sustainable City

Western Union, Du Xiaoman Boost Payouts In China Western Union, Du Xiaoman Boost Payouts In China
1.4K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Western Union, Du Xiaoman Boost Real-Time Payouts In China