Adrienne Harris Reflects on Four Years of Redefining Financial Regulation in New York

Highlights
Adrienne Harris says New York has proved regulators can “protect consumers and markets and be good for business at the same time,” and that her successor will build on that foundation.
Harris cites the DFS’s growth from a few to 60 virtual currency team members and says its stablecoin framework shaped the federal GENIUS Act.
The department is drafting BNPL rules emphasizing disclosure, credit reporting, and harmonization with other regulators while ensuring appropriate guardrails.
