Digital Assets: The Changing Talent Picture

Highlights
Forty-two percent of financial institutions surveyed by PYMNTS identify skills gaps as a barrier to digital-asset adoption.
Fifty-five percent cite institutional-grade infrastructure and operational support as key to unlocking adoption.
An estimated 80% to 85% of digital-asset integration work involves connecting providers to banks’ internal systems and meeting regulatory requirements.
Banks investing in digital money need more than the technology to issue, custody or move digital assets. They need people who can connect those capabilities to the systems and controls already running the bank.