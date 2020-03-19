Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: CoinZoom Crypto Exchange Debuts Visa Debit Card; Wave Financial To Offer Kentucky Bourbon Tokens As Investment

Cryptocurrency

CoinZoom has officially rolled out an exchange and a CoinZoom Visa card, according to an announcement.

Customers will have the ability to purchase, sell and spend digital currencies on the exchange with the rollout. The card, which is directly connected to client accounts, lets clients instantly change their digital currency balances to fiat that they can spend at merchants around the globe.

CoinZoom Founder and CEO Todd Crosland said in the announcement, “CoinZoom is not only the first U.S. cryptocurrency exchange to provide a Visa card to its customers but also offers… industry-first features like ZoomMe, CoinZoom’s free peer-to-peer crypto and fiat payment system.”

In other news, Wave Financial has made deal with Wilderness Trail Distillery in Kentucky to tokenize bourbon barrels that are valued at as much as $20 million, CoinDesk reported.

Investors will have the ability to buy tokens backed by assets that are connected to a collection of whiskey barreled in 2020. Whiskey increases in value as time goes on in contrast to many other consumable items.

Benjamin Tsai, the manager of the new fund and the president of Wave, said per the outlet that the fund provides investors with a “rare opportunity to access this unique asset class traditionally unavailable due to high upfront costs and purchase minimums, low liquidity, scarcity of production capacity, and technical know-how.”

And, Avanti Financial Group, which is said to be the first company to publicize its application to be a Wyoming special purpose depository institution (SPDI), is bringing five new executive hires on board who will also serve as co-founders, CoinDesk reported.

Some of the hires are Bryan Bishop, who is joining as the chief technology officer of the firm, and Zev Shimko, who will serve as chief operating officer. Britney Reddy will serve as the chief of banking operations and chief financial officer of the bank.

