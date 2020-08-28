Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: ShapeShift Crypto Exchange Alleges $900,000 Employee Bitcoin Theft; Line Debuts Blockchain Platform, Digital Wallet Services

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on

Crypto exchange ShapeShift is suing former engineer Azamat Mukhiddinov for allegedly stealing $900,000 in bitcoin via programs he installed on their servers, CoinDesk reported.

Executives said on Thursday (Aug. 27), in a request for a jury trial, that Mukhiddinov's reported theft was discovered May 21 as a hole in the balance sheet, traced back to him in a matter of days, the report stated.

While Mukhiddinov has made the company whole already, ShapeShift is also now seeking damages for the time and effort employees put in as they fixed the damage he did to their system, according to CoinDesk.

In other news, LVC Corporation, which operates LINE, is announcing the launch of two new products: LINE Blockchain Developers, a developer platform for blockchain services; and the BITMAX Wallet, for managing digital assets, a press release stated.

Some examples of what LINE Blockchain Developers can do include issuing a company's own tokens, tokenizing in-game assets and monetizing data, according to the release. The blockchain is secure and the use of RESTful application programming interface (API) can help manage things easily.

BITMAX Wallet, meanwhile, allows users to centrally manage all digital tokens, items and other items they've obtained from a blockchain platform, the release stated.

On another note, Roskomnadzor, Russia's telecom regulator, blocked Russia's top crypto exchange aggregator, BestChange.ru, on Wednesday (Aug. 26), for promoting purchasing opportunities and information about bitcoin and other such products, according to a report from Cointelegraph.

The aggregator was banned other times, including in 2017. Bitcoin and any other cryptocurrencies are illegal to use for payment in Russia, the report stated. Other sites, including cryptowikipedia.ru and coinpost.ru, were also banned for the same reason.

And, Yellow Card, a Nigeria-based crypto exchange, has raised $1.5 million from several players in the crypto scene, including venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, according to Cointelegraph.

Polychain and Celo, among others, were also among the investors, according to CEO Chris Maurice, per the report.

Maurice noted that crypto usage has been surging in Africa, in a similar volume to how popular it has become in the U.S., Cointelegraph reported. The bulk of the crypto transactions on the continent happen via over-the-counter methods, but Yellow Card will also offer to hold as well.

——————————

LIVE PYMNTS AND AMAZON PAY CONVERSATION: POWERING THE DIGITAL SHIFT – CONSUMER TRUST

From tiny Main Street shops to the tech giants of Silicon Valley, companies are working fervently to revive and reinvent the economy. With a digital shift clearly dominating post-pandemic commerce, tune in to this three-day series to hear directly from Amazon Pay about new digital priorities, nurturing trust in virtual relationships, and the delicate balance of technology and tenderness that keeps humanity first in ever more digital lives.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

4.1K
Payments Innovation

How AI Helps Visa ‘Step In’ (Smartly) When Issuers Go Offline

3.4K
Credit Unions

Credit Unions Help Microbusinesses Go Digital To Stay Afloat

2.9K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

WorldRemit To Buy Sendwave Amid Remittance Surge

Bitcoin Daily: China Plans To Use Digital Yuan At 2022 Winter Olympics
2.7K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: China Plans To Use Digital Yuan At 2022 Winter Olympics; Authorities Arrest Man Behind Alleged $1.73M Crypto Scheme In Australia

Nordstrom, JCP Continue Revenue Struggles
2.5K
Retail

Nordstrom, JCPenney See Continued Revenue Struggles

2.4K
Banking

Why All Banking-As-A-Service Platforms Aren’t Created Equal

Microsoft Word To Take Voice Commands, Transcribe Recordings
2.3K
Innovation

Microsoft Word To Take Voice Commands, Transcribe Recordings

2.2K
Personnel

Making The Business Case For Employer-Sponsored Financial-Wellness Tools

Recommerce Marketplaces Going Back To School
2.2K
eCommerce

Swappa CEO: Why Recommerce Marketplaces Are Going Back To School

2.1K
Coronavirus

Main Street On Lockdown: The COVID-19 Cash Chasm

Gateway Diversification, Smart Routing Up Sales
2.1K
Retail

Why The Smart Payments Money Is On Gateway Diversification

2.1K
Restaurant innovation

Seated CEO: It’s Time For Fine Dining To Join The Digital-First Fray

The Digital Shift Of Buyer/Supplier Dynamics
2.1K
Business

The Digital Transformation Of Buyer/Supplier Dynamics — Beyond The Payment

2.1K
Next-Gen AP Automation

TD Bank: Making AP Departments Digital And Resilient

2.1K
Regulation

Restaurant Alcohol-To-Go Sparks Change In US Public Drinking Laws