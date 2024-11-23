Lenovo Adds Klarna’s Flexible Payment Methods in 15 European Countries

Global technology firm Lenovo now enables shoppers in 15 European countries to use Klarna’s flexible payment methods for purchases on Lenovo.com.

This offering includes Klarna’s interest-free buy now, pay later (BNPL) options, the companies said in a Friday (Nov. 22) press release.

“This partnership means that our customers can spread the cost of Lenovo’s AI-enabled and optimized devices, from powerful workstations to portable laptops, in easy-to-manage, interest-free installments,” Angus Cormie, director and general manager, EMEA eCommerce at Lenovo, said in the release.

Klarna’s interest-free BNPL offers shoppers an option that includes an eligibility check, a clear installment plan and friendly reminders to keep up with payments, according to the release.

“This is massive news for lovers of high tech and haters of hidden fees and high interest,” Raji Behal, head of Western and Southern Europe, U.K. and Ireland at Klarna, said in the release, speaking of the company’s agreement with Lenovo. “Now consumers can spread the cost of their tech essentials without paying record high interest to the big banks.”

Households are embracing BNPL options as they transact, according to the PYMNTS Intelligence report, “How the World Does Digital.”

The report found that 38% of consumers earning between $50,000 and $100,000, and 29.6% of those earning below $50,000, used BNPL during the previous 12 months.

One driver behind the popularity of installment plans in general — and BNPL in particular — is the high level of satisfaction consumers across all generations report when being able to delay payments, according to the PYMNTS Intelligence and Splitit collaboration, “Divided, Not Conquered: Acquirer and Merchant Confusion Clouds Split-Payments Landscape.”

The report found that 79% of all consumers said they are very or extremely satisfied with any type of installment shopping.

Klarna said Nov. 15 that office supply retailer Staples now offers its flexible payment options to customers shopping online at Staples.com, joining more than 100,000 merchants that have joined Klarna’s network of partners over the past year.

Staples Chief Digital Officer Mike Shady said at the time in a press release that the partnership “reflects our commitment to evolving with our customers’ needs by making their shopping experience even more accessible and allowing them to easily manage purchases without the pressure of upfront costs.”