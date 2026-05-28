BNPL’s Biggest Opportunity May Be Its Least Likely User
Buy now, pay later is one of the most accessible financial tools available to American consumers today. It requires no minimum credit score for standard products, typically involves a soft credit pull that doesn’t affect a consumer’s credit score, takes seconds to apply for at checkout and lets shoppers split purchases into interest-free installments, typically over four to six weeks. For anyone navigating the gap between when bills arrive and when income hits the bank account, BNPL offers a fast and easy way to help balance the budget.