Splitit Bets a White-Label Charge Card Can Make Mid-Sized Banks BNPL Contenders
Watch more: Need to Know with Splitit’s Nandan Sheth
PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster is one of the world’s leading experts in payments innovation and the digital economy, advising multinational companies and sitting on boards of emerging AI, healthtech and real-time payments firms, including a non-executive director on the Sezzle board, a publicly traded BNPL provider. She founded PYMNTS.com in 2009, a top media platform covering innovation in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Webster is also the author of the NEXT newsletter and a co-founder of Market Platform Dynamics, specializing in driving and monetizing innovation across industries.
Nandan Sheth is the CEO of Splitit.