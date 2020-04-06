Buy Now Pay Later

Financial Crisis Spurs New Way To Pay For A New Generation

By PYMNTS

Afterpay - Black Swan

With an idea born from the ashes of the global financial meltdown of 2008, the founders of “buy now, pay later” success story Afterpay understood then that a “…younger generation would be more apt to buy things they wanted and needed if they could use their own money and pay over time — in a way that didn’t incur revolving debt, interest or fees,” as Afterpay U.S. CTO Akash Garg recently told PYMNTS. Read his full comments in Black Swan from PYMNTS.com.

Read more insights and tips in Black Swan from PYMNTS.com.

