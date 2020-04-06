With an idea born from the ashes of the global financial meltdown of 2008, the founders of “buy now, pay later” success story Afterpay understood then that a “…younger generation would be more apt to buy things they wanted and needed if they could use their own money and pay over time — in a way that didn’t incur revolving debt, interest or fees,” as Afterpay U.S. CTO Akash Garg recently told PYMNTS. Read his full comments in Black Swan from PYMNTS.com.

