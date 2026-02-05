Smarsh CFO Says Finance Now Shapes Product Decisions

Highlights
CFOs have moved from scorekeepers to strategists, applying financial rigor to enterprise-wide decisions on growth, risk, technology and execution.
Finance is now embedded in the business, with CFOs partnering closely with operators and product leaders to evaluate trade-offs, investments and organizational priorities.
AI has pulled CFOs into governance and product economics, expanding their role into data stewardship, build-buy-partner decisions, and long-term value creation.
Watch more: Office of the CFO With Smarsh Ian Goodkind
Ian Goodkind is chief financial officer at Smarsh, which captures, archives and analyzes digital communications for highly regulated industries, helping businesses manage risk, ensure compliance, streamline e-discovery, and gain business intelligence.