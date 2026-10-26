AI Shoppers Emerge as Distinct UAE Customer Segment

Highlights
UAE shoppers who used AI in their most recent purchase average 37 buying-related digital shopping days per month, compared with 30 for UAE shoppers overall.
AI shoppers are also much more open to handing commerce tasks to agents: 94% would allow auto-ordering and 88% would share payment data with an agent.
The combination of heavier buying activity and greater willingness to delegate suggests merchants may need to understand AI shoppers as a distinct customer segment, not simply traffic arriving through another digital channel.
A merchant can add another digital shopping channel without necessarily changing the customer it serves. Artificial intelligence (AI) shopping presents a different reality, as the consumers using it behave differently from the average shopper.