AI Shoppers Emerge as Distinct UAE Customer Segment

The combination of heavier buying activity and greater willingness to delegate suggests merchants may need to understand AI shoppers as a distinct customer segment, not simply traffic arriving through another digital channel.

AI shoppers are also much more open to handing commerce tasks to agents: 94% would allow auto-ordering and 88% would share payment data with an agent.

UAE shoppers who used AI in their most recent purchase average 37 buying-related digital shopping days per month, compared with 30 for UAE shoppers overall.

A merchant can add another digital shopping channel without necessarily changing the customer it serves. Artificial intelligence (AI) shopping presents a different reality, as the consumers using it behave differently from the average shopper.

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UAE consumers who used AI in their most recent purchase average 37 buying-related digital shopping days per month, compared with 30 days for UAE shoppers overall, according to the PYMNTS Intelligence “Global Digital Shopping Index: UAE Playbook.” Only daily mobile browsers, at 44 days, recorded more buying activity among the segments examined.

The comparison doesn’t establish that using AI causes consumers to shop more frequently. It does show that AI use is concentrated among some of the UAE’s more active digital buyers, giving merchants a reason to look beyond the number of purchases that can be attributed directly to an AI platform.

Seventy-two percent of UAE consumers surveyed said they used AI during their most recent purchase, compared with 53% in Brazil and 46% in the United States.

For merchants, a group that large can affect decisions about how products are presented, how customers reach checkout and what happens when software begins acting on their behalf.

Among AI shoppers, 94% would allow an agent to auto-order, compared with 62% of non-AI shoppers. Eighty-eight percent would share payment data with an agent, versus 72%, while 65% would allow an agent to complete a purchase of at least $100, compared with 36% of non-AI shoppers.

The profiles diverge beyond checkout. Fifty-four percent of AI shoppers say they would rely on AI agents often, three times the 18% rate among consumers who didn’t use AI in their latest purchase. Eighty percent would let agents search and compare products, compared with 58% of non-AI shoppers.

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In practical terms, the same customer may use AI to find a product, compare alternatives, determine whether the price is attractive and eventually initiate an order. Measuring AI only as a source of referral traffic or attributed sales would capture only part of that relationship.

From Channel to Customer

Merchants are already preparing for sales generated through AI, although their ability to identify them remains limited.

Forty-two percent of UAE merchants surveyed expect AI agents to account for at least 16% of their sales within two years, while 74% expect agents to generate at least 5%. Yet only 31% can clearly identify sales originating from AI platforms, and just 19% have structured product data that agents can read.

Payment preferences add another consideration for firms. Across UAE consumers, 86% say knowing a merchant accepts their preferred payment method influences where they shop at least somewhat. Cards, digital wallets, and BNPL are the most-used payment methods.

AI shoppers bring those existing payment expectations into a shopping process in which software can take on more of the work. Their willingness to share payment credentials or authorize purchases doesn’t mean they are prepared to surrender control entirely. The broader survey finds that spending limits, cancellation rights and permission remain important when consumers consider autonomous purchases.

More than eight in 10 UAE shoppers would allow an agent to make an autonomous purchase if they could impose a maximum cost, while 52% would permit purchases up to $100. Only 18% say they would never allow an autonomous purchase under those conditions.

At PYMNTS Intelligence, we work with businesses to uncover insights that fuel intelligent, data-driven discussions on changing customer expectations, a more connected economy and the strategic shifts necessary to achieve outcomes. With rigorous research methodologies and unwavering commitment to objective quality, we offer trusted data to grow your business. As our partner, you’ll have access to our diverse team of PhDs, researchers, data analysts, number crunchers, subject matter veterans and editorial experts.