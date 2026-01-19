Mastercard Says Embedding Payments Is Key to Commercial Payments Acceptance

Highlights
Acceptance is moving from negotiated agreements to embedded software workflows, with ERPs and vertical SaaS platforms increasingly deciding how B2B payments are made.
Supplier resistance to cards is easing as automation improves cash flow, reconciliation and operational efficiency, turning acceptance into infrastructure rather than an exception.
APIs, data standardization and AI are reshaping B2B payments competition, shifting the focus from interchange costs to speed, data quality and risk management at network scale.
