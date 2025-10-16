Mastercard Wants to Make Commercial Payments Plug-and-Play

Highlights
Mastercard is rewriting B2B payments with its new Commercial Connect API and Clearing Controls, making corporate payments faster, smarter and safer.
Commercial Connect API turns Mastercard into a platform powerhouse, embedding payments directly into existing business systems to kill inefficiencies and unlock working capital.
Clearing Controls bring end-to-end visibility and security to virtual cards, pushing B2B payments toward a frictionless, consumer-like experience.
The golden rule of business is that operational inefficiency can cost enterprises both their time and their money.