Customers Cut Back: Where Households Are Pumping the Brakes

Highlights
Consumers are shifting spending away from non-essentials and large discretionary purchases, especially in low-income groups, in response to inflation, tariffs and rising living costs.
Grocery staples and value items are seeing rising demand, while clothing, travel and dining out are being cut back.
Many households are holding back credit use, boosting savings or making trade-offs in which categories to spend, as price sensitivity rises.
Households in the United States are struggling to cover their monthly expenses.