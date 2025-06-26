Loyalty Starts With Credit for Subprime Consumers, Says Concora CEO

Highlights
For non-prime consumers, direct access to credit, rather than rewards, is the primary driver of loyalty to a credit product or its issuer.
Non-bank lenders like Concora Credit help provide this essential access, fostering high repurchase rates for private-label cards, CEO Bruce Weinstein said.
Despite broader macroeconomic uncertainties, Concora Credit’s non-prime credit book remains stable, with the company continuing to approve as many, or slightly more, consumers than a year ago.
