Paycheck-to-Paycheck Families Feel No Relief From Fed Rate Cut

Highlights
Most households won't see lower borrowing costs immediately, especially for credit cards and nonrevolving loans.
Nearly two-thirds of Americans consider interest rates when choosing a bank, but paycheck-to-paycheck families remain exposed.
BNPL usage is rising as consumers seek alternatives to traditional credit, softening but not solving high-rate burdens.
The U.S. Federal Reserve’s quarter-point interest rate cut, a move widely expected after months on pause, offers a glimmer of hope for U.S. households, but it remains to be seen how quickly, and how deeply, relief will be felt in everyday budgets, especially for the more than two-thirds of consumers living paycheck to paycheck.