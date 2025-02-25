Treasurers in Transportation and Logistics Struggle for Recognition

Treasurers are vital in transportation and logistics companies, managing liquidity and influencing financial health. But how often do companies underuse their expertise due to limited interdepartmental influence?

Treasurers in this sector face barriers, including limited collaboration opportunities and a lack of understanding of their role. These barriers prevent them from fully contributing to strategic decisions. The consequences? Reduced cash flow predictability and missed opportunities for financial optimization.

In the latest PYMNTS Intelligence report, “The Impact of Misunderstood Treasurers in the Transportation Sector,” data shows that 33% of department heads see treasurers as highly influential, highlighting a disconnect. Furthermore, 49% of transportation department heads report that greater interdepartmental collaboration is needed — the highest of any surveyed sector. These challenges restrict treasurers’ ability to drive financial stability and operational improvements.

Here’s What This Report Reveals About Treasurers in Transportation

Influence Gap: Understand why 33% of transportation treasurers’ peers view them as highly influential in decision making.

Collaboration Barriers: Explore key obstacles, including a lack of collaboration opportunities and limited recognition of the treasury’s value.

Strategic Potential: Learn how greater collaboration can improve cash flow predictability, reduce debt and enhance financial agility.

Financial Outcomes: Discover how empowering these employees can unlock operational efficiencies and long-term growth opportunities.

Download the report: The Impact of Misunderstood Treasurers in the Transportation Sector By completing this form, I have read and acknowledged the Terms and Conditions and agree that PYMNTS.com may contact me at the email address above. Δ

For transportation and logistics financial leaders, this report provides valuable insights into optimizing treasury functions for better cash flow and strategic outcomes. Download the report to gain data-driven strategies and actionable solutions.

About the Report

The PYMNTS Intelligence report “The Impact of Misunderstood Treasurers in the Transportation Sector,” a collaboration with Citi, examines how transportation firms can overcome barriers to treasurer involvement and harness their expertise to improve financial performance. This edition explores the influence gap faced by treasurers and its direct impact on cash flow predictability and operational outcomes. Drawing on data from a survey conducted between April 9 and May 28, which included 100 transportation treasurers and department heads from finance, strategy and operations, this report offers a detailed analysis of the barriers restricting their involvement.