Why Pay Timing Is Becoming the New Financial Fault Line
The December 2025 update of the “Wage to Wallet™ Index” reveals an economy that is no longer moving in a single direction, but splitting along a decisive fault line shaped by liquidity access, income timing and perceived opportunity. Produced in collaboration with WorkWhile and Ingo Payments, the report finds that while topline consumer sentiment has improved, this progress is uneven and increasingly concentrated among salaried and Non-Labor Economy workers. Hourly Labor Economy workers, by contrast, remain pessimistic despite reporting high job security. This underscores that employment alone no longer determines financial confidence or resilience.