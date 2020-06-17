Coronavirus

Coronavirus Refunds: Norwegian Cruise Line Travelers To Receive Credits, Reimbursements

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Coronavirus Refunds: Norwegian Cruise Line Travelers To Receive Credit, Reimbursement For Suspended Voyages

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt everyday life the world over, many consumers want compensation for things they paid for but aren’t able to use. Cruise lines are offering credits for voyages in some instances.

Travelers on Norwegian Cruise Line trips that were halted amid the pandemic will automatically receive a credit for 125 percent of the amount paid to date on June 25, according to a post on the company’s website. The company said the credit “must be used one year from issued date for ANY Norwegian Cruise Line voyage embarking through 2022.”

Alternatively, travelers can get a reimbursement for the funds they paid to date to the initial form of payment. As it stands, the cruise line is halting all voyages through the end of August, all voyages in September with the exception of Alaska cruises based in Seattle and certain voyages in October on Norwegian Bliss, Norwegian Joy, Norwegian Breakaway and Norwegian Gem.

