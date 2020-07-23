Coronavirus

Coronavirus Refunds: Princess Cruises To Offer Credit With Bonus, Reimbursements For Canceled Cruises

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Princess Cruises To Offer Credit With Bonus, Reimbursements For Cancelled Cruises

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt everyday life the world over, many consumers want compensation for things they paid for but aren’t able to use. Cruise lines are offering credits for voyages in some instances.

Princess Cruises is lengthening its “pause in cruise operations” for some of its trips up to Dec. 15, according to an announcement, and is offering credit as well as reimbursement options for those on the impacted trips.

Those who have reservations on the canceled trips and have made their complete payment can get anon-refundable future cruise credit (FCC) worth 25 percent of the trip fare in addition to a refundable future cruise credit (FCC) worth all of their fare.

The cruise company indicated that customers can alternatively ask for a complete reimbursement via a digital form.

In the announcement, Princess Cruises said it was lengthening its “pause in cruise operations” up to Dec. 15 for all sailings in the Caribbean, Asia, Hawaii, California Coast, Panama Canal, Mexico, Japan, South America & Antarctica and Tahiti/South Pacific.

It was taking the same action for all trips arriving in and departing Australia on the Regal Princess, Majestic Princess, Sun Princess, Sea Princess and Sapphire Princess up to Oct. 31.

Princess Cruises President Jan Swartz said in the announcement, “we share in our guests’ disappointment in canceling these cruises. We look forward to the days when we can return to travel and the happiness it brings to all who cruise.”

——————————

New PYMNTS Study: Subscription Commerce Conversion Index – July 2020 

Staying home 24/7 has consumers turning to subscription services for both entertainment and their day-to-day needs. While that’s a great opportunity for providers, it also presents a challenge — 27.4 million consumers are looking to cancel their subscriptions because of friction and cost concerns. In the latest Subscription Commerce Conversion Index, PYMNTS reveals the five key features that can help companies keep subscribers loyal despite today’s challenging economic times.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

6.4K
Payment Methods

Brazil Will OK WhatsApp Payments If Facebook Follows Rules

High Court Considers CFPB's Fate
5.6K
CFPB

CFPB Consumer Complaints Up 50 Pct During Pandemic

Bitcoin Daily: MUFG To Issue Crypto For Payment App; Unsuccessful Hackers Demanded $7.5M In Crypto From Argentina's Telecom SA To Stop Attack
4.0K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: MUFG To Issue Crypto For Payment App; Unsuccessful Hackers Demanded $7.5M In Crypto From Argentina’s Telecom SA To Stop Attack

Starbucks
3.2K
Retail

Starbucks Sweetens Loyalty Perks With Payment Options

Trulioo: Digital ID Verification Needs Upgrades
2.5K
Digital Identity

Trulioo: Why Digital Identity Needs Disruption – Right Now

stimulus
2.4K
Economy

Stimulus Talks Kick Off In DC As Economy Flashes Red

How To Fix Public Payout Systems To Fight Fraud
2.2K
Security & Fraud

Why Traditional Fraud Methods Failed To Stop Public-Payout Systems Fraud

2.2K
Economy

GOP Mulls Reduced Unemployment Benefit

Amid Claims Of Bias From Potus, White House Will Have A Summit On Social Media
2.1K
Economy

White House Nixes Unemployment Benefits Extension

How Mastercard Is Taking Crypto To Point Of Sale
2.0K
Cryptocurrency

How Mastercard Is Taking Crypto To The Point Of Sale

Credit Unions And Microbusinesses Collaborate
2.0K
Credit Unions

PSCU CEO: Credit Unions And Microbusinesses Collaborate To Reopen/Restart The Economy

Innovating With Digital Fitness, Commerce
1.9K
Today In Data

Innovating With Digital Fitness And Commerce Platforms

Popshop Brings More Livestreaming To The US
1.9K
Retail

Digital 3.0 At The Intersection of Livestreaming And Retail

1.9K
B2B Payments

JPMorgan, Hazeltree Team Up For Liquidity Management

1.9K
Bank Regulation

New Report: Mercado Pago On How Mobile Bridges The LatAm Banking Gap