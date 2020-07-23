As the coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt everyday life the world over, many consumers want compensation for things they paid for but aren’t able to use. Cruise lines are offering credits for voyages in some instances.

Princess Cruises is lengthening its “pause in cruise operations” for some of its trips up to Dec. 15, according to an announcement, and is offering credit as well as reimbursement options for those on the impacted trips.

Those who have reservations on the canceled trips and have made their complete payment can get anon-refundable future cruise credit (FCC) worth 25 percent of the trip fare in addition to a refundable future cruise credit (FCC) worth all of their fare.

The cruise company indicated that customers can alternatively ask for a complete reimbursement via a digital form.

In the announcement, Princess Cruises said it was lengthening its “pause in cruise operations” up to Dec. 15 for all sailings in the Caribbean, Asia, Hawaii, California Coast, Panama Canal, Mexico, Japan, South America & Antarctica and Tahiti/South Pacific.

It was taking the same action for all trips arriving in and departing Australia on the Regal Princess, Majestic Princess, Sun Princess, Sea Princess and Sapphire Princess up to Oct. 31.

Princess Cruises President Jan Swartz said in the announcement, “we share in our guests’ disappointment in canceling these cruises. We look forward to the days when we can return to travel and the happiness it brings to all who cruise.”