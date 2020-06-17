As the coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt everyday life the world over, many consumers want refunds on things they paid for but aren’t able to use. Baseball fans, in one case, are able to get refunds for games affected by the health crisis.

The St. Louis Cardinals unveiled a ticket reimbursement and credit procedure for contests in June at Busch Stadium, according to a statement. The procedure will be followed for June 1-2 against the Blue Jays, June 16-18 against the Rockies, June 19-21 against the Reds, and June 29-30 against the Nationals.

The Cardinals said purchasers of individual game tickets and theme tickets will get a reimbursement for the complete purchase price, with the inclusion of all charges. If fans purchased tickets in person with gift card or cash at the Busch Stadium box office, the team said fans can request a reimbursement through the mail with a form that is available online.

The team said those who have season tickets will get the same reimbursement or credit they received for last month and in April. These fans don’t need to take any action to get the same renumeration, but they can send the team an email or reach out to their own account executive if they want something different.

However, the Cardinals indicated that those who bought tickets on StubHub or a different company are advised to reach out to the firm’s customer service representatives. The team said it is “not able to facilitate any credits, exchanges or refunds for tickets not purchased directly through the Cardinals.”

Additionally, the Cardinals said a representative from the team will reach out to those who have luxury suites about their choices for reimbursement. It also noted that those who had purchased packs would receive a reimbursement dependent upon the number of affected matches.