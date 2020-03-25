Coronavirus

Discounts Kickstart Economy As China Reopens, Urging People To Spend

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on

Businesses are offering steep discounts to encourage people to spend as China starts to reopen for business following the coronavirus pandemic that put the country under quarantine, according to a Reuters report on Wednesday (March 25). 

The railway authority slashed some tickets 45 percent while provinces handed out entertainment and shopping vouchers.

Movie theaters are now back in business after going dark for nearly eight weeks. The 500 theaters made 30,000 yuan ($4,245) on Saturday, Reuters said, citing local press reports.

The discounts are intended to encourage people to leave the house as some businesses worry that the lockdown could have after-effects regarding spending.

“We’ve launched some discounted set offers to consumers in recent days, hoping to help consumers getting back to their normal life,” a Pacific Coffee chain spokeswoman told Reuters. Customers can get a cup of coffee and a bun for 20 yuan ($2.83).

The coronavirus lockdown in January and February caused the Chinese economy to drop by a fifth compared to the same periods in 2019, according to the government data.

“Trade, tourism catering and other services not only help to prop up an economy’s growth, but also embody a city’s vitality,” Zhang Jinghua, party secretary of Nanjing, reportedly told Yicai magazine at the beginning of the month. The city is offering a lottery drawing of 318 million yuan in shopping coupons.

Jinghua emphasized “the need to grasp the balance between epidemic prevention and rehabilitation and to create a safe and secure consumer environment.” 

The city’s effort triggered spending of about 10 million yuan in five days, the city said.

China experienced its worst decline in 30 years due to the pandemic that is sweeping the world after starting in Wuhan at the end of December 2019.

Factory production plummeted the most it ever had in 30 years, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. In January and February, total retail sales of consumer goods dropped to 5,213 billion yuan, a year-on-year decline of 20.5 percent.

——————————–

PYMNTS LIVE VIRTUAL EVENT: THE FUTURE OF HEALTHCARE

On Friday, March 27, 2020 at 11:30 AM (ET) join PYMNTS CEO, Karen Webster and panelists from leading healthcare organizations for an in-depth discussion about the COVID-19 pandemic, business impact and what this means for the future of healthcare.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

World Health Organization Target Of Hack World Health Organization Target Of Hack
11.4K
Security & Fraud

Hackers Target World Health Organization

The coronavirus continues to effect industries worldwide The coronavirus continues to effect industries worldwide
8.8K
Coronavirus

IOC Mulls Plan To Delay Tokyo Olympics

Apple Plans To Expand App Store To 20 Countries Apple Plans To Expand App Store To 20 Countries
6.1K
Apple

Apple Plans To Roll Out App Store To 20 Countries

The 11 Days That Changed Mindsets On COVID-19 The 11 Days That Changed Mindsets On COVID-19
6.0K
Coronavirus

The 11 Days That Changed The Consumer’s COVID-19 Mindset

coronavirus-whatsapp-chatbot coronavirus-whatsapp-chatbot
5.0K
Coronavirus

India Launches WhatsApp Chatbot

4.7K
News

Today In Payments: Default Fears Mount As China’s Banks Encourage Loans; Goldman, Morgan Stanley Predict Economic Devastation

4.6K
International

As China’s Banks Encourage Loans, Default Fears Mount

Peer-to-peer Lenders Seek BoE Bailout Peer-to-peer Lenders Seek BoE Bailout
4.6K
Coronavirus

Peer-To-Peer Lenders Seek BoE Bailout

Pentagon Pentagon
3.8K
Coronavirus

Pentagon Bumps Up Periodic Payments To Contractors

Predictions for unemployment and recession are high right now among experts Predictions for unemployment and recession are high right now among experts
3.8K
Coronavirus

US Economy Could Lose 5M Jobs In COVID-19 Fallout

apple, stores, retail, repair, iPhones apple, stores, retail, repair, iPhones
3.6K
Apple

Apple Customers Can’t Get Devices Back Until Stores Reopen

Fed Could Issue COVID-19 Money Via eWallets Fed Could Issue COVID-19 Money Via eWallets
3.3K
Coronavirus

US House Wants Economic Stimulus Payments To Leverage eWallets

coronavirus economic impact coronavirus economic impact
3.3K
Coronavirus

Fed To Offer Credit Help To Stem Economic Losses For Business, Households

Hasbro Stock Spikes Amid Strong Demand Hasbro Stock Spikes Amid Strong Demand
3.2K
Retail

Hasbro Stock Spikes Amid Strong Demand

Facebook officials allegedly knew about ad issues, according to a lawsuit Facebook officials allegedly knew about ad issues, according to a lawsuit
3.0K
Facebook

Lawsuit Says Facebook Officials Knew About Ad Metric Issues And Did Nothing