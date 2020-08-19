Each generation expressed unique worries about how COVID-19 would affect daily life. Baby boomers and seniors reported being plagued by the fear that they might die, according to our March 17 survey data, with 53.6 percent who were concerned about the pandemic saying they worried contracting the virus might kill them. This concern was shared by only 36.8 percent of Generation X and 36.7 percent of bridge millennials, by comparison.

Bridge millennials — consumers between the ages of 32 and 41 — and millennials appeared less worried about dying from contracting the virus and more con- cerned that the pandemic might affect their personal finances and professional lives. These two generations were the most likely to be worried they might lose their jobs, that their partners may lose their jobs or that they would have to work from home without in-home childcare. These fears were cited by 25.7 percent, 23.3 percent and 12.4 percent of bridge millennials who reported being worried about the virus.

Gen Z’s members meanwhile seemed most concerned the pandemic would disrupt their social lives. They were the most likely to say they were worried about COVID-19 because they would lose social contact with others and access to their recreational activities. Our research showed that 56.5 percent and 49.7 percent of those who reported being worried about the pandemic cited these as their reasons, respectively, compared to just 42.8 percent and 38.5 percent of millennials.