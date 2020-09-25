New York City might shutter nonessential businesses in multiple districts and prohibit groups of over 10 individuals, city officials cautioned, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The warning come as city leaders said on Friday (Sept. 25) that they would engage in stronge steps to stop a dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases in Queens and Brooklyn.

New York has given the locations up to the night of Monday (Sept. 28) to make improvements in social distancing and the use of face masks as well as experience a drop in positivity figures.

The concern is that an increase in people ill with COVID-19 could turn into community-wide transmission at a key time, as the city launches limited indoor dining and opens educational institutions to an increased extent.

“This may be the most precarious moment that we’re facing since we have emerged from lockdown,” Health Commissioner Dave Chokshi told reporters, as per WSJ.

As it stands, the percentage of individuals having positive results for the coronavirus is 6 percent in Homecrest and Gravesend, while it is almost 5 percent in Midwood. The hot spot has been referred to as the “Ocean Parkway cluster” by health officials.

By comparison, it has been around 1 percent for weeks in other places in the city and on the state on average.

The news comes as Mayor Bill de Blasio told WNYC that dining outside would be permitted throughout the year. The city initiative that shutters streets to automobile traffic called Open Street would also be available for good.

“I want us to go for the gold here,” de Blasio said. “I really want us to take this model and make it a part of the life of New York City for years and generations to come … I really think it’s going to help restaurants survive.”

Eateries can have their seating go past the front of next-door shops so long as the adjacent companies consent.