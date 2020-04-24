Coronavirus

Retailers Wary Of Opening As Some States Restart Economies

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Sorry we are closed sign

Many large retail chains are wary of reopening even while some states move toward starting their economies again following closures due to COVID-19. TGI Fridays Inc., Gap Inc. and Macy’s Inc. are some of the large national chains noting they will not partake in the early phase of reopening in places like South Carolina and Georgia per The Wall Street Journal.

Georgia is letting some companies such as bowling alleys and hair salons reopen Friday (April 24). Cinemas and eateries will open next week. The governor of South Carolina let retail stores start operations again this week at one-fifth of usual capacity or five people for each 1,000 square feet. Local governments, however, had the ability to opt to maintain the restrictions.

The large chains note that their phased plans to reopen will depend on local and state guidelines in addition to infection rates, consumer polls and market analysis. A number of big retail locations don’t bring in a profit if the number of customers who can get inside safely are limited to a few individuals, consultants said.

Big U.S. cinema companies like Cinemark Holdings Inc. and AMC Entertainment Holding Inc. are not likely to have some locations open in select states prior to others per unnamed sources cited in the report.

The National Association of Theatre Owners said per the report, “While some states and localities are beginning to authorize the opening of movie theaters under certain conditions, the movie theater industry is also a national one.”

It continued “Until the majority of markets in the U.S. are open, and major markets in particular, new wide release movies are unlikely to be available.”

In separate news, Carolyn Goodman, the mayor of Las Vegas, was calling on the city’s eateries and casinos to open again, but was declining to say how that could be done in a safe manner per a past report.

——————————

PYMNTS REPORT: GIG ECONOMY TRACKER – APRIL 2020

Companies invest about 11 hours of time finding talent for every 40 hours of work they receive. This gap is rapidly becoming all the more intolerable as businesses struggle to recruit under the ongoing pandemic. In the latest Gig Economy Tracker, Marlon Litz-Rosenzweig, co-founder and CEO of freelancer platform WorkGenius, discusses how marketplaces are uniquely positioned to help solve this issue.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

DOJ Warns Against COVID-19-Related Scams DOJ Warns Against COVID-19-Related Scams
31.8K
Security & Fraud

DOJ Warns Against COVID-19-Related Scams

uncut dollar bills uncut dollar bills
21.7K
Coronavirus

Mnuchin: US Must Spend To Save Economy Amid COVID-19

AcctTwo Offers Managed SaaS Accounting Service AcctTwo Offers Managed SaaS Accounting Service
11.3K
B2B Payments

AcctTwo Aims To Transform SaaS Accounting With Managed Service

cybersecurity iOS cybersecurity iOS
7.1K
Apple

Apple iOS At Risk In Email Hack

Integration Integration
7.1K
B2B Payments

Qwil Eyes Vendor Payment Control With SAP Fieldglass Integration

Google slashes marketing budget by half Google slashes marketing budget by half
5.7K
Google

Google Slows Hiring, Cuts Marketing Amid COVID-19

The Paycheck Protection Program, Round Two 101 The Paycheck Protection Program, Round Two 101
5.1K
Loans

The Paycheck Protection Program, Round Two

Today in Payments Today in Payments
5.0K
News

Today In Payments: Facebook Closes $5.7B Deal For Stake In Reliance Jio; GM Shutters Its Car-Sharing Platform

Amazon Teams With Foods Banks To Deliver Meals To People In Need Amazon Teams With Foods Banks To Deliver Meals To People In Need
4.7K
Delivery

Amazon Teams With Food Banks To Deliver Meals To People In Need

IRS Stimulus: Why Your Check Is Not In The Mail IRS Stimulus: Why Your Check Is Not In The Mail
4.5K
Coronavirus

IRS $1,200 Stimulus: Why Your Check Is Not In The Mail

SMB, small business, PPP, paycheck protection loans, SBA, forgivable, rehires, laid off, coronavirus SMB, small business, PPP, paycheck protection loans, SBA, forgivable, rehires, laid off, coronavirus
4.4K
Loans

SMBs Say COVID-19 Relief Loans Won’t Spur Rehiring

CRIF Realtime has launched a new program for SMEs CRIF Realtime has launched a new program for SMEs
4.2K
B2B Payments

CRIF Realtime Launches Tools For SMBs To Calculate Coronavirus Risks

treasury, Paycheck Protection Program, (PPP), loans, forgivable, small businesses, stimulus, aid, coronavirus treasury, Paycheck Protection Program, (PPP), loans, forgivable, small businesses, stimulus, aid, coronavirus
4.0K
Loans

Treasury Directs Public Firms To Return Small Business PPP Money

Ripple is filing a lawsuit against YouTube Ripple is filing a lawsuit against YouTube
4.0K
Legal

Ripple Files Lawsuit Against YouTube For Not Removing Crypto Scams Fast Enough

A ‘Digital-First’ Shift For Vehicle Insurance A ‘Digital-First’ Shift For Vehicle Insurance
3.9K
Innovation

Auto Insurance Premiums’ Big Digital-First Shift