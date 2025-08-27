The Data Divide in Card Issuing

In today’s competitive card issuing market, sleek apps and fast approvals aren’t enough. The real advantage belongs to issuers that turn data into predictive insights and act on them in real time.

Issuer platforms are the center of all related data flows, and issuers increasingly need to leverage this data to maximize customer lifetime value (CLTV)—a critical metric that reflects the profitability of a cardholder—and keep their competitive edge.

Because of this, issuers view powerful analytics as something that defines best-in-class card issuing platforms. In-demand features include consumer and transaction segmentation tools, performance dashboards, advanced forecasting and fraud intelligence, among others. Yet today, most issuers say their platforms lack such capabilities.

“Best-In-Class Modern Card Issuer: Why Data Analytics Features Distinguish Best-In-Class Platforms,” a new PYMNTS Intelligence and Visa DPS collaboration, uncovers how advanced analytics is reshaping the future of card programs. The findings show why CLTV has become the single most important metric for growth and profitability—and why most issuers are still falling short.

Inside the “Best-In-Class Modern Card Issuer: Why Data Analytics Features Distinguish Best-In-Class Platforms” playbook, learn:

Why top issuers use analytics to lead and why those who don’t fall behind.

How CLTV is redefining success in card programs.

The “analytics” that most banks look at—and why it’s not enough.

The stakes are high. The winners are already pulling ahead.

Download the report to see what separates today’s leaders from tomorrow’s laggards.

About the Report

“Best-In-Class Modern Card Issuer: Why Data Analytics Features Distinguish Best-In-Class Platforms” is a PYMNTS Intelligence and Visa DPS collaboration. This playbook draws on insights from a survey of 451 executives who fill head of payments roles at U.S.-based bank and nonbank card issuers. The playbook examines why card issuers need cutting-edge analytics capabilities and how using these tools drives growth and customer lifetime value.